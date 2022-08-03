Would you like to drive your neighbours’ around the bends?
Community transport service, Bob the Bus, is appealing for help in finding a new home.
The charity runs regular routes with two buses serving Totnes town centre, Follaton, Bridgetown and outlying villages.
Trialled as a shuttle bus in 1997 to help less abled shoppers navigate the steep main thoroughfare, the bright yellow Bob the Bus quickly became a much loved and valued service in the town.
But it doesn’t have a permanent place to call home for its fleet of four buses, or an office for its co-ordinator, who must work from home.
Bus parking is split between Follaton House and Totnes Industrial Estate and neither site has access to services such as water or electricity, or has room for expansion of the fleet.
Steve Grove, chairman of Totnes and Rural Community Transport, which operates the service, said: “For many years, we have been seeking an operational base, with parking and services for our four buses, plus some office space.
“We can see many future opportunities for future growth, but really need to consolidate our resources in one location.
“That way, we can expand our fleet, work more closely with other community organisations and pave the way for future electric vehicles.”
“Our wish list is a secure site with parking for at least five minibuses and two or three cars.
“We need water and power, for future EV charging, and space for an office/meeting room.
“We have a modest allocation for rent in our future budget, and would be pleased to discuss ideas with anyone who might have space available.”
The charity is also seeking more volunteer drivers to support its regular scheduled services in and around Totnes, ever-popular travel club and private hire service.
Steve explained: “We have a full-time coordinator and a great team of nearly 40 volunteer drivers, but we need more help to maintain and grow the range of services on offer.
“Volunteers receive full induction and training, but they must have some experience of driving a minibus or other large vehicle, and a category D1 driving licence.
“If you passed your test before 1997, it’s probably already on your driving licence. Driving hours are flexible, and can be arranged to suit availability.
“And it’s not just about driving – we’d love to hear from anyone who has a few hours spare and is interested in admin, fundraising, publicity and general committee/trustee roles.”
Anyone wishing to volunteer or has any suggestions for a base can email [email protected] or phone 07800 745332.
