The Early Years Team at Venture Outdoor Kindergarten has been announced as the Gold Winner for Early Years Team of the Year in the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards, considered the 'Oscars' of the teaching profession.
Selected from thousands of nominees, the Yealmpton-based team has been recognised for their exceptional contribution to both students and the wider community.
Venture Outdoor Kindergarten started with co-founders, Jenny Papenfus and Zoe Purkis, and a handful of children exploring South Devon's outdoors. Under their guidance, Venture has grown into a supportive family of practitioners. Their exceptional approach prioritises calm, respectful interactions, putting children's ideas first. The team fosters meaningful relationships, emphasising self-confidence, independence, and emotional wellbeing to prepare children for life.
The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration that honours the outstanding achievements and transformative impact of educators. Run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity, and sponsored by Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, the awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.
During the glittering awards ceremony, 16 outstanding educators were recognised as Gold Award Winners in their respective categories. Held at the Brewery in Central London and hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Gaby Roslin, the evening brought together Silver Winners, industry peers, colleagues and special guests to share experiences and celebrate their achievements. The night capped off a week of coverage on BBC’s The One Show, celebrating the awards.
Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The impact of a great teacher can be life-changing. We can all remember that one teacher who influenced our lives, whether it was just in that moment or something that we have carried with us. That’s why these awards are so important. The devotion of all of those who work in education is clear from the entries we receive year after year, and 2024 was no different. I am delighted to be able to congratulate all of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Award winners. Their exceptional efforts continue to inspire us and enrich the young lives they impact daily.”
Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment and Qualifications at Pearson UK, says: “It is an honour and privilege to be able to recognise and celebrate all of those who work in education. The impact that teachers have on students is undeniable, and so too is the hard work and dedication that educators show each day. Congratulations to all of the winners and a huge thank you.”
Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, says: “Our fantastic teachers, lecturers, early years workers and support staff are the beating heart of our mission to break down barriers to opportunity and improve the life chances of every child.”
“I want to congratulate all the winners – your unwavering support and dedication to children and young people, giving them the chance to achieve their ambitions and thrive in the process, is hugely inspiring and deserves celebration.”