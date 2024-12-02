Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The impact of a great teacher can be life-changing. We can all remember that one teacher who influenced our lives, whether it was just in that moment or something that we have carried with us. That’s why these awards are so important. The devotion of all of those who work in education is clear from the entries we receive year after year, and 2024 was no different. I am delighted to be able to congratulate all of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Award winners. Their exceptional efforts continue to inspire us and enrich the young lives they impact daily.”