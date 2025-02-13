Kingsbridge Community College have partnered with WayAhead, an outdoor education provider, to deliver a transformative leadership workshop for Year 10 students.
The workshop, designed to explore and develop individual leadership styles, was packed with engaging group tasks that pushed students to challenge themselves in new ways.
The workshop has left students with fresh insights into their leadership potential, and they’ve already started to reflect on how they can use these new skills to tackle challenges both at school and in their personal lives.
The workshop follows on from the school’s recent Year 9 options evening, which was well attended by students and their families as they found out more about their GCSE subject options.
Recently released data by the Department for Education has shown that 53.1 per cent of KCC students achieve a grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs, compared to 45.6 per cent in Devon and 45.9 per cent across England.
KCC also has a higher Attainment 8 score than the Devon or England average. Attainment 8 is the average measure of an individual student's progress across their 8 best performing subjects taken at GCSE level.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“With WayAhead’s support, our Year 10 students have taken a major step forward in their leadership development, and we look forward to seeing them apply these new skills in the years ahead.
“It was amazing to see how quickly the students adapted and worked together to solve problems in creative ways. They really stepped up to the challenges and learned so much about their personal strengths.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“It was fantastic to see Year 10 students embracing this leadership workshop with such enthusiasm.
The skills they developed will serve them well not only in school but in their future careers.”