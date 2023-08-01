A YELLOW Warning thunderstorms with blizzard conditions hitting the South West tomorrow, Wednesday, has just been issued by the Met Office.
The warning covers all of Devon from 9am tomorrow until 7pm.
A Met Office spokesperson said: 'Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.
'Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Wednesday.
'Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.'