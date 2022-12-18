THE heavy and persistent rain Yellow Warning from the Met Office has been updated.
From 6pm today, Sunday, we can expect more travel disruption after yesterday’s icy start to the day. The warning covers all of tomorrow and until 6am on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Periods of rain will become persistent and at times heavy across parts of southern England and south Wales late Sunday, lasting through Monday, before clearing early Tuesday.
‘For the area across southern England, 25-50 mm of rain will fall widely, but the highest rainfall totals are likely to be across the higher ground of Sussex and Dorset, where locally 50-80 mm of rain may fall.
‘Across Dartmoor, especially south-facing high ground, totals may locally exceed 130 mm.’