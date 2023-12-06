A yellow warning for rain is place from midnight until tomorrow evening for the South Hams.
The Met Office has warned that persistent rain through the night and throughout the day until 19:00 tomorrow evening could lead to some communities being cut off due to roads flooding.
There have been further warnings on the expected poor driving conditions across Devon with high levels of spray and flooding expected. Delays to trains and buses are possible, coupled with the planned GWR strikes tomorrow, it is likely that their service will be very limited.
The Met Office have also warned that the rain could cause damage to businesses and homes susceptible to flooding.
Tips on keeping safe in heavy rain can be found on the Met Office website, https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?id=9ac0f4c2-09ab-41ce-ba8a-6e6ea770e6d3&date=2023-12-07