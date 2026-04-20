A Totnes chef has won one of the world’s most prestigious culinary awards, cementing his place among Britain’s best.
Harrison Brockington, 28, owner and head chef of Gather restaurant, has been named the 2026 Roux Scholar — a title that opens doors to the world’s top kitchens and marks a milestone in any chef’s career.
Judges praised Brockington for his “calm and composure” during the high-stakes final at The Waterside Inn in Bray, as well as his skills in seasoning, technique, and resourcefulness.
“Harrison’s dish stood out because of the wonderful balance of flavours and the perfect use of the imposed ingredients,” said co-chairman and judge Michel Roux Jr. “Our honorary judge, Mauro Colagreco, was very impressed with the precise seasoning and use of Menton lemons that he had picked from his trees specially for the competition.”
For the final, six chefs had 45 minutes to prepare and three hours to cook a ‘Mediterranean-inspired surf and turf’ using two whole Dover sole, two whole cuttlefish, 400g minced pork sausage meat, mushrooms, asparagus, and at least one citrus fruit.
Brockington, known for championing foraged and local produce, stuck to his ethos and foraged in the restaurant’s garden on the day of the competition.
Devon chef and 2003 Roux Scholar Simon Hulstone, judging this year, noted: “Harrison had a consistency not shown by the other competitors that really stood out, from his work ethic to waste management. The skills shown and his cooking techniques were all in line with what we look for in a Roux Scholar.”
Fellow judges Emily Roux and Angela Hartnett OBE also praised his potential and authentic Mediterranean flavours, adding that Brockington “had an incredible future ahead of him.”
For Brockington, the victory had been years in the making. “I was just really happy to be there,” he said, having entered the competition several times previously. “I’ve always had my eye on the competition because I wanted to learn and see how far I could go, but hadn’t imagined winning.”
Contestants receive the ingredients and theme only on the day, but Brockington said he practised every weekend since the regional round, supported by his team at Gather, to refine his skills, quick-thinking, and creativity.
When the winner’s name was announced, Brockington was described as “gobsmacked”, and in a heartfelt moment, Michel Roux Jr. urged him: “Believe in yourself and your food, because today you are a Roux Scholar.”
Since its inception in 1984, the Roux Scholarship has enabled generations of British chefs to train at the world’s most renowned restaurants.
For Brockington, returning home to Totnes has highlighted the depth of local camaraderie. “I’ve had so much support from the community — it goes to show what a close-knit town we are. Lots of people have come in to congratulate me or sent messages, which has been really nice.”
Looking ahead, Brockington is eager to build on this success: “Becoming a Roux Scholar opens up loads of doors as a chef and offers a lot of support and contacts,” he said. “I have a lot of opportunities available, and I want to pick what will teach me the most.”
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