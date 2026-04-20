One year on from a major multi-agency operation involving 70 Icelandic horses, equine welfare charity The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has shared an update on the progress of herd members under its care, including a gentle older mare and her foal, who have won the hearts of their handlers.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary welcomed eight horses and five foals into its specialist facilities in the South West, and now the Sanctuary is able to give supporters an insight into what happened after their arrival, including the day-to-day rehabilitation, veterinary treatment and handling training that are transforming the lives of the Icelandic herd members.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s spring appeal centres on Granny, a 20-year old Icelandic mare whose calm nature and steady presence have helped her foal Sherlock and other horses in the group recover and adjust to their new lives at the Sanctuary.
Granny, who is blind in her right eye and lives with locking stifles, a painful joint condition, now receives daily pain relief and lives out in the field to support her mobility.
Despite her physical challenges, staff say her gentle nature has made her a steady, guiding influence on the younger horses.
Jenna Goldby, Head of Welfare and Rehoming at The Mare and Foal Sanctuary, said: “Granny is at the heart of our spring appeal because she shows what ongoing care really looks like.
“The initial welfare operation was just the beginning of a long journey of recovery for the herd.
“Since then, our team has been caring for them around the clock, making sure Granny and her herd mates are comfortable, safe and learning to trust people.
“Before she came to us, she suffered the trauma of losing a foal, and soon after became pregnant again with Sherlock, who’s now 10 months old.
“Sherlock looks to her for reassurance, and other horses in the herd often follow her lead.”
Other members of the Icelandic group are also making steady progress.
Hilda and her filly foal Spirit have been building confidence with careful handling. Youngsters Flint and Wurzel who arrived as very young foals, and Bowie who was born shortly after the herd arrived, are now enjoying life at the Sanctuary’s sites in Devon and learning the basics of handling and routine care.
The Sanctuary’s Director of Fundraising and Communications, Dawn Vincent, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported The Mare and Foal Sanctuary so far, including those who responded to last year’s coverage of the Icelandic horses.
“Their generosity has already made a real difference to Granny and her herd. In reality, the work doesn’t stop when horses arrive with us.
“Many will need months or years of care, training and veterinary support.
“This spring we’re asking people, if they can, to support Granny and the Icelandic herd by donating, fundraising or simply sharing their story.
“Every action helps us continue our essential equine welfare work in the South West and we really do appreciate it.”
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