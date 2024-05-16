The South Hams is one of this year’s locations for a UK scholarship designed to help young people learn a range of environmental skills and explore future career opportunities in the natural world is open for applications.
The Field Studies Council is looking for 75 young people aged 16 to 25 to take part in its 2024 Young Darwin Scholarship programme and those interested have until June 2 to apply.
Slapton Ley is one of the residential centres for young people aged between 18 and 25.
The annual scholarship helps those with an interest in the environment to gain practical skills and understanding of a wide range of field techniques including biodiversity identification and recording skills.
Mollie Clay, learning and development officer for the charity, which has its headquarters based in Shropshire, said the scholarship had been designed to help young people develop the skills and knowledge they might need to access a range of potential green careers.
She said: “The Field Studies Council has been running the Young Darwin Scholarship for more than 10 years now and we have awarded scholarships to more than 300 young people in that time.
The scholarships are funded through grants and donations to the charity and each year they start with a residential trip, or series of day trips, at various locations across the UK.
During these trips scholars practice a wide range of field identification skills, gain practical, observational and recording skills, explore landscapes and meet a range of inspirational expert speakers.
After the residential trip or day visits, scholars will receive exclusive support from tutors dedicated staff who will help advise on further environmental study and career pathways.
The scholarship covers 90 per cent of the programme fees, leaving applicants to pay just £45 or £90 depending on which location they visit. Extra support might be available for individuals who would financially struggle to cover the remaining 10 per cent of the fees.
For further details on scholarship dates, locations and information on how to apply visit https://www.field-studies-council.org/young-darwin-scholarship-applications/