They added: “We invited both charities to our monthly meeting where we heard from both charities. Unfortunately the Amyloidosis Research Fund could not attend in person but did send us a video explaining more about how our donation will benefit them and the work they continue to do. The representative from The Mustard Tree also spoke about how our money will be used and the importance of the work they do. It was a great chance to show our members just how important the work we do is and why we must continue to support the work our club does to help whomever we can.”