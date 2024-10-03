University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) is launching a Young Persons' Patient Council. It is celebrating with a launch event on Monday, October 14, 2024, from 4.30pm to 7pm at the Derriford Health and Wellbeing Centre. The council is seeking young people aged 25 and under who are passionate about making a difference in health services for young people and want their voices to be heard.
The Young Persons' Patient Council aims to give young people a platform to influence healthcare services that impact them. UHP is seeking individuals to share their honest thoughts, experiences, and aspirations to help create more engaging, youth-friendly, and effective healthcare.
Members of the council are asked to contribute their time and perspectives on important topics. The council is expected to meet for 1 to 2 hours every six weeks, but UHP is currently gathering feedback on the best meeting frequency.
Rebecca Baines, Patient Experience and Engagement Manager, said: “We are excited to launch the Young Persons' Patient Council at UHP. Young people aged 25 and under will have a great opportunity to be at the heart of exciting changes. Whether they want to build their CV, network with healthcare professionals, or simply help their community, the Young Persons' Patient Council will be a perfect way to make a real impact.”
The launch event will be supported by trained UHP staff members who will assist council members and facilitate discussions. Parents and carers can attend as chaperones, and UHP will cover travel costs to ensure accessibility.
To learn more or register for the event, visit: plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk.