The Young Persons Patient Council have just celebrated their1st birthday.
The Council, which now has 29 members, is growing all the time and founding members and new joiners came together for a special birthday meeting.
The Council is chaired by Lachlan Mitchell, a young person who has experience of hospital care both as a patient over many years and now as a trainee Occupational Therapist.
“As chair of the Young Persons' Patient Council, I've seen what it's like when young people are given the space to shape the healthcare that affects them,” Lachlan said.
“Over the past year, we've grown to over 20 members, each bringing their lived experience, ideas, and energy to our meetings.
“A huge thank you to every member for giving your time, speaking up, and supporting each other.
“Together, our voices are driving real changes.
“Thank you also to those who facilitate our sessions; your encouragement and commitment behind the scenes have enabled the council to grow, evolve, and have a real impact.
“I'm really proud of what we've achieved in our first year, and even more excited about what's ahead. I hope that we keep growing, keep challenging and continue to improve the hospital experience for young people - not just by being heard but by being part of the solution.”
Over the past year our young members have got involved in helping in the interview process to recruit new staff; assessing the environment we provide care in; contributing ways to improve the environment; talking with clinical staff about how care is provided for young people and making suggestions, such as having a quiet hour, on the children’s wards.
They are really appreciative of the time their young members take to share their honest thoughts, opinions, experiences and aspirations in order to help make healthcare more engaging, youth-friendly, and effective for others.
If you would like to find out more about the YPPC visit: https://www.plymouthhospitals.nhs.uk/yp-patient-council
