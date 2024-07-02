We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature: 'Your Voice', where we delve into handpicked topics for your opinion. Each week we'll talk with residents, capturing your insights, opinions, and stories. The series aims to amplify your voice within our community, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering meaningful and sometimes fun dialogue. Join us as we explore the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time. With the news that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, according to data from live music trade publication Pollstar, making history as the first tour to gross over one billion dollars. We were curious to know if residents in Devon share the same enthusiasm for Swift or if they find inspiration in other musicians.