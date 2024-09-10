Dennis Holwill said: "It's early days. I think they had to make some changes. Regarding the winter fuel allowance, I think some pensioners are so well off that they don't need it. But perhaps those just over the pension credit limit may suffer the most. It's difficult. Politicians often criticize the other party without saying much about what they'll do. They talk more about what the other party should have done. It's going to be hard. I'm on a fixed contract for my electricity, but it's due to expire next month, so I'm expecting a big price increase. It's not easy being a pensioner."