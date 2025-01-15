Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your natural competitive spirit makes it hard for you to let your defences down. Taking on new responsibilities helps you stay one step ahead of others. You might find yourself wondering how these new commitments might affect your personal freedom.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re starting to realise there’s more to life than work, obligation and responsibilities. Thinking back to recent celebrations, you will just want to have fun and enjoy yourself more. Although it is going to take some time, you might start easing up on commitments.
Gemini (May22/June21)
When someone brings up a past event or experience, be truthful in your response. Bring thoughts and feelings you’ve been keeping to yourself out into the open. Being honest and straightforward in all relationships will pave the way for greater harmony and progress.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A busy week when you finally get to see rewards for your previous efforts. Conversations will focus on the future. You need to establish clear and practical guidelines that everyone can easily understand and relate to.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You will accept a creative challenge with enthusiasm. Your true self will shine when you’re surrounded by friends and coworkers. If things have felt a little dull recently, meeting new people and visiting different places will offer a refreshing change.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Starting on a self-improvement program will feel incredibly motivating. If you feel stuck in a routine, transforming your appearance or taking on a new role will be fun. Although it will take effort and some sacrifices, you're ready for this change.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Pleasing work-related developments will lift your spirits and put you in a cheerful frame of mind. There’s a harmonious atmosphere both at home and at work. Everyone seems to appreciate your skills and you’re getting a lot of respect and admiration from those around you.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You have a knack for seeing beyond the surface. You’re in tune with the moods and feelings of your family and friends. Taking a calculated risk will yield positive results early on even though this is a situation that is unlikely to be repeated.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Friends and workmates will look to you for guidance, direction and leadership. You thrive when you play an active role in any group you are a part of and by taking the lead now, you will gain more from the activities ahead.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Everything seems to be going perfectly for you right now and you may well wonder, at times, whether you are dreaming. If you've felt that your abilities haven't been fully utilised lately, you will now get the chance to showcase a special talent.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Never underestimate your communication skills and ability to influence others in a positive way. Your charisma is at an all-time high. If you’re looking for work, this would be a great time to apply for jobs. Highlight your strong work ethic and you will make a good impression.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You have a wonderful imagination. Working on creative projects will be fulfilling and showcasing your abilities, whenever you get the chance, might lead to an exciting opportunity. Skills you share in a team effort will leave a lasting impression on others.