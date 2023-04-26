At 76, an age when most people are putting their feet up, Yvonne Cottam fills her days helping elderly people with activities. As a result of this she has been made a Coronation Champion, one of just 500 out of almost 5,000 nominees. She lives with her husband Bob in Dartmouth.
Yvonne ran through the long list of things she does after her daily swim: ‘‘On Monday mornings it’s tennis for less- abled people and the Spanish conversation group with tennis in the afternoon.
‘‘On Tuesdays I go to Fleet Care Home to guide chair-based exercises in the morning and the pickle ball group in the afternoon.
‘‘Wednesday is the U3A sports morning and Medau fitness, which I have been doing for 50 years, in the morning and the tennis group in the afternoon. Medau is a type of movement training.
Thursday is Spanish practice in the morning, more Medau practice in the afternoon and walking rugby in the evening.
‘‘On Friday I have a day off.
Saturday is tennis and on Sunday I volunteer for the National Trust doing things like tree planting and wall repairs.’’
Yvonne retired in 2009 after a career as Burser at Dartmouth Community College.
Since retirement she has walked along a section of the Great Wall of China, visited Machu Picchu in Peru, carried out aid work in Uganda helping in schools for disabled people.
She has helped Haitian refugees in the Dominican Republic and trecked the Grand Canyon for a children’s charity and since 2009 has been Secretary to the trust and main fundraiser for the Dartmoor Indoor Swimming Pool.
Last year Yvonne was nominated for the Unsung Hero award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and appeared on BBC1’s Spotlight.
Jean Farley nominated Yvonne and said: ‘‘She has such enthusiasm, helping to keep people fit and active into old age.’’
As a Coronation Champion, Yvonne has received a certificate signed by both King Charles III and Queen Camilla commending her for her ‘outstanding voluntary work’, a large in badge the size of a fifty pence piece and was able to chose which of the events she would like to go to.
She chose the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 and she’s taking her daughter-in -law Liz.
The event will feature stars such as Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Freya Ridings and opera legend Andrea Bocelli.
President of the Judges was Her Majesty, The Queen with a Chair, and Adjudiucator and 18 judges.
Yvonne doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon and instead keep going.
She says: ‘‘At my age, if you slow down you just stop.’’