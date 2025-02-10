Having worked in the water industry for over 60 years I have seen the dedication and commitment of thousands of water industry professionals; engineers, operators, scientists, customer service; all have played a part in making our water quality standards the best in the world.
So what is happening and why is it that there is so much criticism around? I have to declare an interest. Between 1990 and 1995 I was Public Relations Manager for SWW. It was a rocky but enthralling ride.
The aftermath of the Camelford water supply incident in Cornwall was writ large when I joined. Soon to be overtaken by the standards versus costs debate which is still alive and very much kicking today.
Most fair-minded people will acknowledge that there has not been enough investment for over 100 years in water pipes, sewers, works, many inherited from the glorious Victorian era but now showing desperate need of overhaul; thanks to development growth, water usage, and ever higher but necessary standards emanating from the EU and UK.
But improvements coming at a cost to the billpayer through much needed investment over short periods of time. In the early 1990’s I was responsible for creating and supporting a huge communications programme with local communities across the South West when we launched the £1 billion Clean Sweep programme – at the time the largest coastal sewage treatment project in Europe with 33 schemes eliminating 227 crude sewage outfalls across the region.
5 years later, when I left to join Yorkshire Water, our reputation had improved. We were doing the right thing. We were listening, talking, and explaining to people, and we had repaired much of the awful press relationships post Camelford.
But still resentment from customers on the unavoidable billing increases and wide spread anger over privatisation and profits but a grudging acknowledgement that things had improved.
So what of today’s SWW reputation and why? We continue to have the same fantastic professionals delivering the operational, engineering, scientific services that are the envy of the world, but do we have the company leaders? Do we have the right water company model?
There are too many examples I could give to answer these critical questions. But for this week I will highlight one prime example of current SWW leadership. Water desalination in Cornwall. Don’t switch off – this is important.
March 2023 Following the 2022 severe drought, SWW announced that it was planning two desalination plants (water treated from the sea) in Cornwall to supplement, in times of need, current finite water resources in the county which are derived essentially from Colliford Reservoir. “Hopeful the plants will be operational by the summer of 2023,” said SWW.
October 2023. “Only one desalination plant now planned - delayed availability to summer 2024 – we are making great progress,” said SWW.
December 2023 “Company appointed to deliver desalination plant,” said SWW.
May 2024 “Smaller desalination plant will be delivered later this year – 2024. It will give time for development of planned larger plant, “said SWW.
February 2025 SWW application plans for test drilling for proposed desalination plant rejected. “Did not have sufficient information from SWW,” says Marine Management Organisation – a public body protecting UK coastal waters. This after over two years in the planning.
Finally, SWW’s Customer Summary of Water Resource Management Plan (WRMP) 2025-30, desalination is not mentioned for the Colliford water resource zone.
The sorry tale above is an example of SWW leadership planning in an essential-for-life service. I could go on but finally, I will leave it to an alarming statement from the environmental and economic regulators of the company, which came in a joint Defra/EA/Ofwat letter* to SWW 3 months ago.
“The Environment Agency and Ofwat have assessed SWW’s WRMP Annual Review 2024 and have highlighted serious concerns with SWW’s security of supply and risk to the environment. You should take immediate action to address the issues that are set out in this letter.”
An urgent need for changes at the top.