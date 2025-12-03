We walked on. Reaching a fork in the now gravelled, yet still pleasingly smooth path, Mum opted to head back along the lower coastal route rather than continue further. Had we walked on, we would have reached a gate, beyond which the footpath becomes more challenging if you have mobility issues. I have a precious photograph from October 2018 with both my parents at that gate, a view of Hope Cove and the coastline to Plymouth stretching out behind them. It was taken shortly after my father’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s. There are other subsequent photographs, each along this accessible pathway, with the final one taken on his 90th birthday when he could only make it as far as the first bench, aided by his youngest grandson. These are true ‘benchmarks’ of his decline yet also poignant reminders of his joy at just being there.