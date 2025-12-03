Jemima had a big wound on the front of her left wing, with a skin flap. Putting such a tiny animal under general anaesthetic for a surgical procedure was a daunting and worrying prospect. She remained calm as she was gently sedated, trusting our dedicated team of vets and nurses as we prepared for an operation whose outcome was far from certain. Her injuries were severe, and given how tiny she was (just a week old), surgery required precision, teamwork, and a great deal of hope. Our team worked carefully and tirelessly to stabilise her and repair the damage. Every stitch mattered. Every moment was held with quiet determination. And Jemima-brave little soul that she is—pulled through. Jemima was discharged with medicine to keep her comfortable and a home-made neck brace to minimise movement at the surgical site. We are delighted to share that not only did she survive her operation, but she is now fighting fit and back where she belongs. Her best friend, Rolo the sausage dog, was thrilled to welcome her home, and their joyful reunion was exactly the kind of moment that reminds us why we do what we do. To make her recovery story even sweeter, Jemima laid her very first egg this week - a beautiful sign that she’s healing well and returning to her happy, normal routine. From everyone here at South Moor Vets, we are incredibly proud of Jemima and grateful to have played a part in her remarkable recovery. Here’s to many calm, peaceful days ahead for this tiny but mighty little duck.