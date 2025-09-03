Among the issues they highlighted are shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and drugs. To address them, the town council has invested in state-of-the-art CCTV using AI and facial recognition technology. CCTV is a key tool in crime prevention, which is why I will shortly launch a new funding scheme, making £125,000 available in 2025/26 from the Strategic Interventions Fund. Town and parish councils will be able to apply for funding for additional CCTV to help tackle the four priorities in my Police and Crime Plan: reducing antisocial behaviour, drugs and alcohol, serious violence and theft.