Devon and Cornwall are blessed with some of the most stunning beaches in the UK, which is why every summer tourists flock to the region to enjoy them. The inevitable downside is that crime rates rise, placing additional pressure on already strained policing resources. Seaside resorts experience their share of problems, most commonly antisocial behaviour, shoplifting, domestic violence, drug and alcohol issues and homelessness.
Last week, I visited Teignmouth in Devon after being contacted by council representatives over concerns about the town. A national newspaper had recently cast an unfair spotlight, labelling it ‘Britain’s most crime-ridden beach’. The neighbourhood policing team swiftly took to social media to “set the record straight”.
The reality I witnessed was far removed from that portrayal. I enjoyed the August bank holiday music festival and later visited on a busy sunny afternoon. I met Teignmouth Town Councillor Keith Underhill, who also chairs the Chamber of Commerce, Town Clerk Iain Wedlake, and shop owner Jo Gask.
It was immediately clear that Teignmouth is a thriving, close-knit town with an enviable community spirit. Traders, residents and representatives are united in making it a wonderful place to visit, live and work.
Among the issues they highlighted are shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and drugs. To address them, the town council has invested in state-of-the-art CCTV using AI and facial recognition technology. CCTV is a key tool in crime prevention, which is why I will shortly launch a new funding scheme, making £125,000 available in 2025/26 from the Strategic Interventions Fund. Town and parish councils will be able to apply for funding for additional CCTV to help tackle the four priorities in my Police and Crime Plan: reducing antisocial behaviour, drugs and alcohol, serious violence and theft.
I am pleased to say that all local businesses are now being offered free access to a powerful tool against retail crime. Sign-ups have begun for a subscription to the UK Partners Against Crime (UKPAC) Business Crime Reduction Solution, which I am funding for 12 months.
This system, available online and as a smartphone app, allows traders to quickly report shoplifting, antisocial behaviour and violence to police. It also lets businesses share intelligence, empowering communities to act collectively against persistent offenders. Police can use this information to build stronger evidence files, improving the chances of successful prosecutions and reducing crime on the high street.
The more traders who sign up, the more effective the system becomes. I was encouraged to hear how keen local businesses are to adopt the initiative. Jo Gask, who runs The Healthy Pet Shop, has been instrumental in encouraging others, and I am grateful for her efforts to bring about change.
UKPAC is already being piloted in Torquay as part of my Street Focus: Torquay project, a multi-agency effort to tackle antisocial behaviour and improve safety. Early results are positive, with convictions secured thanks to intelligence from traders.
My goal is for Teignmouth to become the first town in Devon and Cornwall where all businesses are signed up, including those in the night-time economy. Ultimately, I want to roll out UKPAC across the region, ensuring every community has access to this vital tool to help combat crime and make our towns and cities safer and happier places to live.
