Initiatives include a PubWatch scheme to safeguard the night-time economy, and businesses using the DISC crime reporting tool to share intelligence on shoplifting and other offences. Antisocial behaviour officer Kay Smith – part-funded by my office and the town council – has built strong relationships with both those causing issues and those affected, intervening swiftly to prevent problems escalating. As a member of the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme, she also has devolved powers from Devon & Cornwall Police to tackle issues such as street drinking.