One of the central principles of my Police and Crime Plan is that everyone has a role to play in reducing crime. I firmly believe that by working in partnership, organisations can deliver lasting and powerful change.
Last week I visited two locations in Cornwall that are proving just that – showing how a joined-up approach can achieve far more than any one agency acting alone.
My first stop was the Safe and Well Hub in Penzance, a remarkable facility offering wraparound support for people with complex needs, including those who are street-attached or in recovery from addiction.
When I first visited Penzance in 2024, the community shared their ambition to open a multi-agency service at the former John Daniels Centre in Roscadghill Road. Just a year later, the transformation is striking. The hub, which opened in November, brings together almost 20 services under one roof – from mental health, drug and alcohol, and domestic abuse support, to housing advice, a vet clinic and debt services.
Run by Cornwall Council’s complex needs team, it offers not only vital support but also creative activities such as pottery, music, gardening and cooking. During my visit I shared lunch with service users, made with vegetables grown in the community garden and cooked at the Street Food Project Kitchen run by Growing Links, which provides meals for people experiencing homelessness and food poverty.
The stories I heard were deeply inspiring. One individual told me how, just a year ago, he was homeless, struggling with addiction and begging on the streets. Today, with the hub’s support, he is sober, confident and full of hope.
This is what struck me most – the power of connection. The Safe and Well Hub is not just a service centre; it is a safe space where people can recover, find friends and rebuild their lives.
My second visit was to Camborne, the next focus for my Street Focus project. There I met Mayor Councillor James Ball, local MP Perran Moon, the Business Improvement District team, and the neighbourhood policing team to hear about the positive work already underway and where my office can help.
What really stood out was the shared determination to improve the town centre. The council, BID, police and community safety partnership are all pulling together to support residents, traders and visitors.
Initiatives include a PubWatch scheme to safeguard the night-time economy, and businesses using the DISC crime reporting tool to share intelligence on shoplifting and other offences. Antisocial behaviour officer Kay Smith – part-funded by my office and the town council – has built strong relationships with both those causing issues and those affected, intervening swiftly to prevent problems escalating. As a member of the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme, she also has devolved powers from Devon & Cornwall Police to tackle issues such as street drinking.
Camborne also benefits from hotspot policing, now in its second year, which sees high-visibility patrols in areas affected by antisocial behaviour. Street marshals, initially portrayed as “bodyguards,” have instead become a trusted and friendly presence on the high street.
What is most encouraging is the growing sense of confidence among the community. Challenges remain, but people are noticing the difference – and with continued partnership working, I believe Camborne will only go from strength to strength.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.