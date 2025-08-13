The second most common way for people in the UK to be exposed to pesticides, after diet, is through spending time in public spaces. The vast majority of pesticides applied in public spaces are herbicides (weedkillers), used to remove unwanted vegetation. The most widely used by local authorities is the weedkiller glyphosate, which makes up at least 90% of the pesticides used in public spaces and has been linked to the development of cancers and other serious diseases such as Parkinson’s. Exposure to multiple pesticides is particularly dangerous for children and can increase the risk of pregnancy complications.