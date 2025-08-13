Slightly out of breath, we went into the church porch, where the moth trap was hanging. We stood round the inside of the porch in a circle. Inside the trap were lots of egg-boxes piled loosely on top of each other. One by one Phil took out the egg-boxes, looked at the moths sheltering on them and called out their names: riband wave, royal mantle, barred straw, dingy footman, swallow-tailed, uncertain. All the names were fascinating. Phil explained that ‘uncertain’ was the name of a moth; it didn’t mean that he wasn’t sure what species it was! The boxes were then passed from hand to hand all around the circle.