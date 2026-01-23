I recently heard that the chiff chaffs which spend the summer here may no longer be migrating away for the winter, and with more northern birds coming to join them their numbers have been boosted. Although I don’t know if this is true, I did recently see nineteen chiff chaffs all in one go. So I wonder if the same can be said about Firecrests which keep popping up everywhere I look, including at home in my landladies rose bush.