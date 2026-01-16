The pets of Botswana have quite a free-range existence! The dogs (and cats) tend to roam in packs, only returning home at night. Many owners can barely afford to feed them, let alone vaccinate or neuter them. The main aims of MAWS are to ensure protection against rabies and pet population control, by offering vaccine and neuter clinics in the local surrounding villages. This has benefits not only for the pets, but also their human friends and the wild animal population. Wild dogs, lions and cheetahs are all susceptible to rabies and distemper. These wild populations can be wiped out by contracting disease from the pet population. Rabies is also extremely serious in humans, which can be contracted by being bitten by an infected animal.