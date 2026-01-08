On arrival at the farm, we secured the cow with a halter in the shed and gave her sedation to keep her calm. Local anaesthetic was used in her side so she didn’t feel anything and she was given pain relief and antibiotics before the surgery. She was then clipped and scrubbed for surgery. We give antibiotics for these surgeries as although we try to make the area as sterile as possible, we are still operating in a shed! After making a careful incision in the cow’s side, we removed the calf alive and the farmer helped to clear the airways.