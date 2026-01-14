The second letter was from the Minister for Local Government and Homelessness. Slipped out just before the Christmas break, it was about cancelling local elections this coming May. Dressed up as a scheme to help over worked councils embroiled in Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) and save council taxpayers money: you couldn’t make it up. They must think we’re stupid. Everyone can see it’s a rather shabby attempt to pervert the course of democracy. It sets an incredibly dangerous precedent; if you’re going to lose an election, cancel it. To be fair, Plymouth City Council swiftly announced they would be going ahead with their elections. It was the honourable thing to do. Exeter voted to cancel, despite howls of protest outside the Guildhall by the residents the council purports to serve.