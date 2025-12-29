We’re told it’s all about housing need to support growth. I would suggest our housing need is for more social rented properties. We achieved this after the war when government embarked on widespread council house building. Nothing to do with the market or developer profit, all to do with addressing housing need. Now, and I quote from the Minister’s letter. ‘the Government recognises it may be necessary in specific circumstances to modify existing planning obligations to improve the viability of housing developments.’ In other words, profit is sacrosanct and if we can’t build any affordable then so be it. He also states rather euphemistically, ‘….will modernise the way committees operate.’ In translation, that’s all about taking decision making away from councillors and therefore local communities. As I said, doublespeak of the highest order.