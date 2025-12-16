Out in the winter woods, a surprising number of fungi can withstand our early frosts. The aptly named Winter Fungus often fruits on dead wood during the coldest weeks; its cultivated form, enoki, is also a favourite in oriental cuisine. The Turkey Tails bracket fungus, with fan-shaped, striped felty fruiting bodies, adds a natural festive motif to fallen logs. Colourful, glistening waxcaps provide excitement during many walks in December, with the aptly named Snowy Waxcap sometimes bringing a dusting of white to pastures even before the first snow arrives. The festive season’s palette is also brightened by vivid Scarlet Elf Cups, which can be found on fallen branches like tiny ornamental bowls. Perhaps most magical of all is the occasional appearance of “hair ice” - thin, delicate, silky frost that is produced when a fungus called Exidiopsis effusa drives water out of decaying wood in cold weather, shaping it into fine filaments that resemble Santa’s beard! If it snows in Devon on Christmas Day, it might be due to the deposition of water on fungal spores in the atmosphere!