A work plan was agreed. Rich undertook the not insignificant task of cutting back the vast tangle of bramble and nettle, finally uncovering an old stone retaining wall. A few days later, the WAL volunteers assembled; seven in total – not bad! Our first job was to dig up nettle roots to reduce competition with the seeds we would sow later. This was where the fun started as we began to compare the tools we had brought along for the task. Liz and I had both brought root-slayer spades with narrow, serrated blades, roughly similar in shape to traditional Devon shovels and perfect for stony soil. Paul seemed to have a bespoke tool for every task, some painted in bright, unusual colours so he wouldn’t lose them. We all worked hard and between us filled two compost bags with tough yellow nettle roots. Next, we planted home-grown ox-eye daisy and primrose plants around the margin then shared out nearly three hundred bluebell bulbs between us. Paul suggested using the Monty Don approach of throwing them out in handfuls to be planted where they fell, producing more natural groupings. We then paired up to pop them in the earth. Again Paul had the perfect tool for the job, a long-handled dibber made from a sharpened broom handle. Once done, the earth was raked to leave an even, roughened surface ready to receive the seed.