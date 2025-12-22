Despite the poor outlook, her loving owners were determined to give her a fighting chance. Pippin received intensive treatment and nursing, including an indwelling feeding tube to deliver lifesaving fluids, nutrition and coca-cola every 4 hours. In certain cases, we tube coca-cola directly into the stomach as it can be a surprisingly effective treatment for a gastric impaction! For several days, myself and the equine veterinary team from South Moor, as well as her incredibly committed owners, worked around the clock to continue Pippins treatment in her stable. Eventually her stomach cleared. Weak but resolute, Pippins strong spirit enabled her to begin feeding herself on a gentle, easily digestible diet.