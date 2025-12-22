Donkeys, unlike their delicate equine cousins, are very stoic and only show signs of illness when things are generally very serious. When I was asked to examine Pippin the donkey, she was dull, weak and barely eating, so it was immediately apparent that something was seriously wrong.
Her devoted owners were concerned; Pippins mother had become very sick at the same time and unfortunately could not be saved.
I desperately wanted to find answers in order to try and save Pippin from the same fate. Investigations together with the post mortem findings from her mother, revealed the heart-breaking truth; Pippin was suffering with liver failure and a secondary gastric impaction. Her prognosis was poor. Liver transplants aren’t an option for our veterinary patients for various reasons.
Despite the poor outlook, her loving owners were determined to give her a fighting chance. Pippin received intensive treatment and nursing, including an indwelling feeding tube to deliver lifesaving fluids, nutrition and coca-cola every 4 hours. In certain cases, we tube coca-cola directly into the stomach as it can be a surprisingly effective treatment for a gastric impaction! For several days, myself and the equine veterinary team from South Moor, as well as her incredibly committed owners, worked around the clock to continue Pippins treatment in her stable. Eventually her stomach cleared. Weak but resolute, Pippins strong spirit enabled her to begin feeding herself on a gentle, easily digestible diet.
We are able to do liver biopsies in standing, sedated equids, using a special biopsy needle, ultrasound guidance and local anaesthetic so they don’t feel anything. A liver biopsy in this case confirmed severe disease, but Pippins owners refused to give up on the spirited little donkey that had fought so hard. With medication, liver support supplements and careful management Pippin continued to improve.
However, one concern lingered. Donkeys are very social animals, and form deep emotional bonds. After losing her mother, Pippin was lonely. We all feared she was becoming depressed. A frantic search for a new suitable friend quickly began. A plea was released through the South Moor social media – and the community response was overwhelming! Within days a potential solution was found.
That is how Scrumpy entered Pippins life. Scrumpy, another donkey in need of companionship, had never had a donkey friend before. The moment the two met it was clear they were exactly what each other needed!
Now, over a year later, not only is pippin thriving. But the two donkeys are inseparable. They graze side by side, keep watch over one another and every night trot into neighbouring stalls to share their favourite treat: a ginger biscuit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.