Following on from the letter, I met with the Minister the other week. Good to talk face to face. Discussions centred on Local Government Reform and Devolution, but it also gave me the opportunity to talk about funding; or the lack of it I should say. We may live in a beautiful area, but there are pockets of rural deprivation. Too often they are out of sight and out of mind. Isolation means reaching out to these communities is often harder and more expensive. To be fair, the minister seemed receptive to these arguments.