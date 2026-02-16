There are also glaring omissions. Rail discounts for the young, the elderly, and disabled passengers are being written into law. However, Labour has ignored calls by the Conservatives to also guarantee both the Veterans Railcard and the Armed Forces Railcard in law. This will be felt as a slight by many people in South West Devon, which is home to RM Bickleigh and has the third-highest veteran population in the UK. I will not let this be brushed aside and have launched a petition, backed by almost 700 signatures, to protect the railcard for those who have served. Please consider adding your name to the petition here: https://www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/webform/sign_my_petition_to_save_the_vet