A corneal (eye) ulcer is a fairly common but painful condition. It can occur when there is injury or infection to the surface of the eye, often caused if the eye has been scratched or damaged. It can also sometimes occur when there is an underlying eye condition such as entropion (where the eyelids turn inwards and the eyelashes rub against the surface of the eye) or due to a breed disposition, in breeds such as pugs and boxers. This is because brachycephalic breeds, due to the shape of their skulls, have slightly shallower eye sockets, meaning their eyes protrude more.