Last week, Labour announced a limited package of business rates relief for pubs and live music venues. For the many businesses I have visited in the South Hams, I know that this will barely scratch the surface of the challenges they face.
Business rates are not working as they should be. On top of National Insurance increases, rising utility bills, and extra regulations, small businesses are being squeezed from every direction. Labour’s latest measures help just 5 per cent of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, leaving thousands of restaurants, cafés, shops, hotels, and other high-street firms still facing rising costs.
Even with this relief, the average independent pub will still pay £5,700 more per year in business rates under Labour. Labour likes to claim they are “supporting” high streets, but the reality is very different.
The Retail, Hospitality and Leisure relief they inherited from the last Conservative Government was cut from 75% to 40%, a hidden tax hike of £1.1 billion in 2025‑26. Transitional relief spreads increases over a few years, but bills are still climbing every year.
And this is all before you factor in Labour’s National Insurance Jobs Tax, which is pushing up the cost of hiring staff for pubs and small businesses.Just last week I asked the Government about extending business rates relief to all sectors in hospitality, retail, and leisure.
The Minister’s response gave no assurance and instead he chose to talk about a trade deal with India. These businesses don’t need lectures on a free trade agreement - they need to hope again.
They need to feel that same passion they had when they first built a business from scratch and the confidence to invest without being taxed into extinction. These businesses are the lifeblood of communities right across the South Hams.
They employ local people, support suppliers, and keep town centres vibrant. From the many I have spoken to, it is clear they are not looking for handouts. Instead they want fairness, predictability and a system that allows them to survive and invest in their businesses.
A short-term sticking plaster may make headlines, but it doesn’t give them the confidence to plan for the future. Only the Conservatives have a plan. We are committed to abolishing business rates altogether for 250,000 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, giving them the certainty to invest in staff, premises and their communities.
This is not just about tax cuts - it is about supporting sustainable local economies and ensuring high streets continue to thrive.
Labour have failed to deliver on their promises to reform the system, and their so-called relief leaves too many struggling to meet bills, hire staff and plan ahead. Only the Conservatives are putting forward practical, lasting solutions that will actually help businesses in the South Hams and beyond.
Labour’s announcements may provide a short-term headline, but they leave too many businesses and on the brink. Our focus must be on practical solutions that work for real people running real businesses because strong local economies are at the heart of strong communities.
