Between mid July and the end of August I avoid the busy coastal sites with narrow roads and concentrate on 8 inland wildlife areas with easier access. There is still a potential risk of encountering farm machinery or delivery lorries but driving feels more relaxed.
My last coastal visit, until September, was to the area between Bolberry Down and Soar Mill Cove.
Patches of Common Toadflax were growing beside the path and is always a cheerful sight. I think the alternative local name of Poached Egg Plant is a better description of those pale yellow and bright orange petals.
They can grow almost anywhere but seem to do particularly well in coastal areas.
A male Stonechat was singing from the top of a gorse bush. These birds can be found anywhere in the western half of the country from Cornwall to Scotland although they tend to have a liking for coastal areas.
Larger gorse bushes make an excellent vantage point for Stonechats to spot and capture passing insects.
The valley behind Soar Mill Cove produced my first adult Great Green Bush-cricket of the year. It has been a good year for the juveniles (nymphs) but many of them fail to become those striking 50 mm long adults.
This one, a female, was lurking deep down amongst grass stems where it was difficult to spot and I failed to find a good camera angle. Then it hopped onto a leaf in clear view giving me the perfect position. But, of course, by the time I had readjusted my tripod and focused the camera it was gone. Just a fraction of a second before I pressed the shutter.
It may have been my imagination but I thought I could hear some sniggering coming from deep within the undergrowth.
Not far away, I discovered a rare Grey Bush-cricket but that one was equally uncooperative and soon disappeared from view. However, I managed one snap which was sufficient to prove the identification.
They are an uncommon south coast species which I have previously seen on a few occasions between Bolt Tail and Prawle Point.
Common Red Soldier Beetles have, once again, done well this year and I have regularly spotted over 100 during a casual one hour long stroll. There were many pairs and some unattached males were attempting to dislodge another male which was desperately holding onto his chosen mate.
A beetle expert once told me that when this species appears it is time to give up looking for beetles and go away on holiday because nothing of interest will be found for a month.
It is true that there is often a midsummer lull in the activities of many insects. Even the birds visiting my garden appear to reduce in numbers for a couple of months.
Also, close to the cove, several Rose Chafers, which are a large bright green easily recognised member of the beetle group, were feeding on Ragwort.
Several people walked by but nobody noticed them. There are many wonderful creatures to be seen in our area if you are prepared to spend just a little bit of time looking around you instead of walking past.
