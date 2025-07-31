The first full count of all the Lobelia plants in Andrew’s Wood was in 1975. There has been a count, sometimes two counts, in every year since, except in 2020 when COVID stopped so many things. Lobelia plants only live to about six years and the usual pattern is a burst of new plants germinating, when conditions are right, with plenty of bare ground. For the next six years or so there is a decline. Our counts have gone up and down. During the fifty years counting there have been six or seven cycles of rise and fall. The highest counts were around 2001, when a total of 14,000 were counted. Last year’s count was only about 500, the lowest count ever. But we are working hard to encourage the next blue-burst of Lobelia.