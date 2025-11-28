The Environment Agency has released the results of its 2025 summer water quality tests for the River Dart, revealing a stark contrast between the upper and lower stretches of the estuary.
Totnes Steamer Quay and Stoke Gabriel have both been rated poor, with bathing not advised. However, Dittisham, Warfleet Creek and Castle Cove have all been assessed as excellent, indicating some of the highest water quality standards in the region.
In response, Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority is urging swimmers to avoid the upper reaches of the estuary north of Higher Gurrow Point and Sandridge Boathouse. A spokesperson for the Harbour Authority described the findings as “disappointing”, but recognised the positive results downstream. The harbour authority is encouraging residents and visitors to make use of the safe swimming areas on the lower Dart and says a designated winter swim zone will remain in place to support safer cold-water swimming.
Swimmers are being reminded to take precautions, including checking tides, weather conditions and water temperature, avoiding swimming alone, and ensuring high visibility by using items such as bright caps and tow floats.
Those planning to swim are being encouraged to monitor real-time information available on the Dart Harbour website, the Environment Agency’s SwimSafe platform and South West Water’s WaterFit Live service, which provides live updates on outfall discharges. The authority warns that, even if outfalls are not active, other factors such as road and farm runoff can still impact conditions.
Residents are also being urged to help improve water standards by avoiding the use of marine toilets, refraining from flushing wet wipes or oils, reducing paved surfaces and preventing dogs from swimming in the river.
Dart Harbour says it is working with South West Water, farmers and partner organisations through the Dart Estuary Forum and the South Devon Catchment Partnership to reduce pollution, but acknowledges that progress will take time.
Pollution incidents can be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.
