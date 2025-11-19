Is fuchsia an Irish plant? No. Like Paddington, it came from South America. The first member of this group of plants to be found was described by a French friar and herbalist, Charles Plumier. He found it while he was living in what is now called Haiti in the year 1697. He named it after one of his heroes, Leonhart Fuchs. Fuchs was born in Bavaria in about 1501 and was one of the earliest scientific botanists, producing books with beautiful woodcut illustrations. Five hundred years later we have members with his family name living in Devon. Werner and Win Fuchs spent all their married life in the South Hams and are buried in Buckland Tout Saints churchyard. Their sons and daughter still live in the South Hams. I wonder if they are descendants of that early botanist, after whom all Fuchsias are named?