We have chosen to increase revenue and how we do this will be decided over the next few weeks. Businesses are rightly concerned about the viability of our town centres. So are we. They are such a valuable asset for all of us and our way of life, not to mention the attraction they are to visitors. Whatever the decisions, we have detailed data. If they affect carpark numbers and therefore footfall, we will have to think again. Can I also suggest to holiday home companies that the £100s or £1000s they charge might be more of a deterrent to visitors than a couple of quid on a day’s parking.