We all accept and indeed welcome the need for change and reorganisation. (Anything to get rid of this present Devon County Council.) What we don’t accept is central government’s one-size-fits all approach. We’ve asked for examples of where mega councils with a population of over 500,000 in rural areas actually work. If our neighbouring unitaries of Cornwall and now Somerset are anything to go by, they need to think again. Instead of challenging government and their management consultants, the county conservatives have grabbed an opportunity in a grubby attempt to hang on to power. Driven not for the good of Devon but by self-interest and self-preservation.