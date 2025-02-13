In opposition, the chancellor Rachel Reeves wrote a pamphlet called ‘Everyday Economics.’ In it she argued that taxing wealth not work, was the best way to raise revenue. It was also fairer and created a more equal society. How ironic, that when in power she has done exactly the opposite. There will be pros and cons to any approach, but as a country we need to have this debate. For myself, I’m pretty sure that the ever-widening gap between the haves and the have nots is not healthy and we will all suffer in the end.