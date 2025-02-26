It’s all part of the government’s grand plans on devolution. I welcome genuine devolution. We have one of the most centralised systems of any country. Much better for decisions to be made at the most local level possible. What concerns me is these plans look that the exact opposite. Huge councils, fewer councillors and decisions made at higher, more remote levels. Government is already setting out new ways of deciding planning applications. The consultation papers talk about officers making the decisions with no input from elected councillors. The system may be far from perfect, but taking democracy away can’t be right. All this political dogma is bound to end in tears.