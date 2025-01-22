The original River Otter population has now expanded into neighbouring river catchments and could number over 150 animals, and yet the East Devon beavers are still the only ‘legal’ beavers living in the wild in England, as outside the Otter valley beavers can only be released into enclosures. In contrast, in Scotland, beavers can be released under licence into the countryside and there are thought to be about 1,500 beavers.