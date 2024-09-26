China is, at last, beginning to reduce its notorious reliance on coal. It is still building new coal plants but it is retiring its older inefficient coal power stations. The new coal power plants emit 40 percent less CO2 than the ones they are replacing and are designed to be flexible, quickly powering down or ramping up generation according to demand – China is using coal in the same way that the UK uses gas to generate electricity at times of peak demand when renewables cannot currently generate enough.