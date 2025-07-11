Things move fast in Westminster. No sooner has the government dusted itself off from a revolt over its Welfare Bill, than it is facing more unrest on the backbenches over rumours about the future of Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs).
These are legally binding documents that are meant to ensure a child or young person with special educational needs or disabilities get the support they need from a local authority. And rumours are growing that the Education Secretary may be considering scrapping them – something she has refused to rule out.
It’s not surprising parents and carers are worried. For many it took a legal challenge to get one in the first place, and the concern around the impact of them being ditched is understandable.
If we had a system that actively supported children from early years onwards, there would be less need for EHCPs. The answer must lie in early identification and supporting all children’s needs, not necessarily on giving them a label and a legal document.
In the last three financial years, councils in England have spent more than £10m on tribunals fighting parents over support for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Money that could be spent on supporting children in schools.
Last year, just 46% of EHCPs were issued within the target 20-week window across England. Following the change in administration in Devon work is being done to speed up the EHCP process. But councils are in a bind – the more EHCPs they grant, the more provision they are legally obliged to provide, and they are buckling under the financial strain.
Which is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a National Body for SEND, to iron out regional disparities in provision.
We’ve been doing an enquiry into SEND on the Education Select Committee since last summer and are left with no doubt about the urgent need for reform across the system. Our report will come out after the summer recess and we held our final evidence session, with Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell, last week.
I asked her about the national funding formula for schools, which causes huge regional disparities and must be part of SEND reform.
It’s shocking that in Devon, a child who receives the high needs funding block will get £1,245 of support, whereas in Camden, that same child would get £3,565. A headteacher in Devon who moved from London told me she was horrified by the difference in support she could offer children here compared to London in areas like speech and language development.
The Minister confirmed the Government was looking at the national funding formula, though no change was promised. I won’t hold my breath. But if we are to iron out regional inequalities in general school and SEND provision, it must be addressed.
The challenge is we’ve created a system in which obtaining an EHCP is the only way many parents and carers feel their children will be supported. But what we need is a system that supports all children, from the moment it is clear they need additional help. If this was happening, then the need for an EHCP wouldn’t be as acute.
