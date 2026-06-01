I heard a bloke on the radio talking about housing. He was the chief executive of one of the big national housebuilders. The company is in the Footsie 100, and he’s been running it for 17 years. There’s a problem with first-time buyers unable to get on to the property ladder. It’s all about affordability. The interviewer was typically deferential. Planning regulations are holding us back; the Government needs to pump more public money into the system. I may have missed it; I was driving, but there were no questions about the 100,000s of houses with planning permission not being built. Or that by pumping £billions of taxpayers’ money into the housing market, the Government would be fanning the flames of house price inflation. Why, oh why, have successive governments continued to believe that this skewed market will deliver solutions to our housing needs?