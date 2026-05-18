Things are on the up at Devon County Council. We’ve just reported a £10 million underspend for our first year as a new administration. That’s not because we’ve made cuts or failed to spend, but because we’re running things better and more efficiently. Children’s and Adults’ Services have both posted a surplus for the first time, probably the only council in the country to do so. All achieved, not by crashing around like the proverbial bull in a china shop, but by working constructively and collaboratively with council officers. We’ve questioned, queried and scrutinised decisions and policies. Council officers have risen to the challenge and deserve credit. The County is a happy place, striving to deliver the best and most efficient services we can for our communities.