Reform’s attempt to shake up councils, particularly Kent, has caused quite a kerfuffle in the local government family. Hiding behind data protection and privacy legislation to fight this approach is the wrong thing to do in my view. Afterall, they’ve got the democratic mandate. If you’ve nothing to hide, what’s the problem. Who knows, they might even find something worthwhile. I doubt it, and it’s probably best not to judge those involved in government like their own leadership. When it comes to snouts in the trough and all that, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. European pensions and expenses spring to mind.
Taken for a ride
If you want to find inefficiency and corruption, look no further than corporate Britain. Take the water companies for example. For years they’ve been taking the British people for a ride. Abley abetted by weak regulation and politicians who just turned a blind eye. How can billions of pounds be syphoned out of monopolistic companies much of it borrowed money on the guarantee of revenue from customers who had no choice. OFWAT just stood by as dividends were inflated to justify obscene executive pay.
Even now bonuses are paid while they fail to protect our waterways or invest in vital infrastructure. The increases in water bills just adds insult to injury. We’ve already paid once, why should we pay again? I’m sure they’ll be a judge led enquiry costing £millions; confirming what we already know, but no one will be held to account. Lots of worthy words and lessons learned and corporate Britain laughing all the way to the bank.
Far too centralised
There are problems with local government and of course things can be done more efficiently and cost effectively. However, after fifteen years of austerity any pickings will be pretty lean. The main problem with this country and it’s governance is how it’s so controlled from the centre. Successive government of all persuasions talk about devolution. We’re going through another iteration at the moment. Local Government Reorganisation is the order of the day.
Once again, central government is controlling how it will be done. If you don’t do it their way, then they’ll force it on you. It’s all about efficiency and devolution. Really? I would have thought those who run local government and local councillors who know their local areas are probably best placed for effective solutions; but no. Civil servants barely out of school and management consultants with no experience of local government are setting the rules. Good luck with that.
Combined County Authority (CCA)
I attended my first meeting of the Devon and Torbay CCA. What’s that you might ask and it’s a good question. We were told it’s not another layer of bureaucracy, but it’s doing a pretty good impression of one. It sits above Devon County Council and Torbay Unitary. To be fair we have been given £16 million of extra funding to spend on projects across the whole of the area. It works out at about £16 each, but there’s no guarantee of any more.
The running costs are about £750,000 a year. Initially that’s been paid by central government but again we’re none the wiser when the money runs out next year. What’s the betting the bill will fall to council tax payers to pick up. It’s early days and who knows it might be worth it. If it turns out to be just another mouth piece for government policy, with any funding linked to strict rules set by Whitehall, then it’s not something I can support. I would not expect council tax payers to have to pick up the tab.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.