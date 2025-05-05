Wow! What a set of election results. Every politician needs to sit up and take note. Congratulations to those elected, and thank you to everyone one who voted. From the turnout, it’s clear many people who usually vote didn’t. They sat on their hands by way of protest. In the South Hams we now have 5 Liberal Democrats, one Conservative and one Green county councillors. Obviously, as a Liberal Democrat, I’m delighted with our results but as I said, we all need to wake up and smell the coffee.
Angry and Frustrated
There is a break down in trust between the people and the politicians, especially at a national level. A sense of despondency that no one is going to make a difference, and you can’t believe a word they say. The whole thing needs a reset. Why should people trust politicians when at best they avoid and, in many cases, simply lie? Let’s take tax for example. I can’t remember a single party talking about raising taxes on individuals during the general election campaign last year, including my own party. The only honourable exception was the Green Party.
We all knew taxes would have to go up, but we never discussed or debated it. Is it surprising that when the inevitable tax raises come, people feel let down, frustrated and angry. The national press doesn’t help either. With their hysterical partisan headlines and editorials. Why would someone vote for a party that they’re told is going to make them poorer, when in truth all parties are struggling with the worldwide financial challenges. There’s a conspiracy of silence. Politicians become weak and lose their nerve when what we really need is courage and honesty.
Leader at County
I’ve been elected leader of my group at County. There’s the annual meeting of the council on May 22nd and I may well become leader of the whole council. If I do, I will seek to implement the same collegiate and inclusive regime that we have at the South Hams. It’s a daunting but also incredibly exciting time. The old council had become stale and complacent. 80% of the councillors are new. We may be from different political persuasions, but each one of us has been elected by our communities to represent them at county hall. I am looking forward to working with all of them and the passion and ambition they will bring.
Car Parking
If I do become leader at County, I will step down as leader at South Hams. I’ll remain as a district councillor but with less district-wide responsibilities. My political mantra won’t change, our local communities come first and always will. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to serve as leader at South Hams over the past two years. I have been incredibly lucky to have such a dedicated and conscientious group of councillors across the board. We might not always agree but I know we are all striving to do our best for our communities.
We don’t always get in right, and we should own up to our mistakes and take responsibility. Faced with an appalling financial settlement from central government and increasing costs across the board, we had to take the decision to either increase revenue or make cuts to services. We choose the former and achieved that by increasing car parking charges. It’s a political decision and as leader, the buck stops with me. There is no doubt in my mind and talking to local people that I have got that wrong. Not necessarily the concept, but the detail. My final act as leader will be to implement an immediate review of the new charging scheme. There will still have to be increases but changes are required.